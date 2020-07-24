Jailed Summerfield woman claims battery victim was suicidal

A 24-year-old Summerfield woman is accused of trying to smother a woman she claims was making suicidal statements.

Laurie Marie Llambelis, of 3151 SE 141st Place, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and burglary with assault or battery after the incident, which happened Monday night at the victim’s residence on SE 31st Street in Ocala.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to the incident location and was met outside by Llambelis, who said she was there because the victim had been making suicidal statements. The relationship between Llambelis and the victim was redacted from the sheriff’s office report.

The victim was visibly distraught and hyperventilating. She said Llambelis came to her home without warning and started banging on the front door. The victim said when she opened the door to tell Llambelis to leave, Llambelis pushed open the door and knocked her to the ground on her hands and knees, the report said.

The victim said Llambelis pulled her hair during the altercation. The deputy observed a scrape on her left knee. The victim denied making any suicidal statements. She said Llambelis does not and has never lived at the incident location, according to the report.

A juvenile witness, whose relationship to the victim was redacted, said she saw Llambelis attack the victim without provocation. She said Llambelis was on top of the victim and at one point covered the victim’s nose and mouth with her hands. The juvenile witness said she was chased by Llambelis, who wanted to take her phone from her. The witness said the victim was not making suicidal statements that day, the report said.

Interviewed again, the victim confirmed that Llambelis covered her nose and mouth, causing her breathing to be inhibited. She declined medical treatment, according to the report.

After being read her Miranda warning, Llambelis said she had been at the incident location with the victim earlier in the day, and she came back again that evening. She said when she was dropped off the second time, the victim opened the door and said, “Everyone wants to see me (the victim) fall” and started hitting herself. Llambelis said the victim said she was going to kill herself, the report said.

Llambelis first said she refused to leave the residence after the victim told her to leave. She later changed her story and said the victim grabbed her by the wrist and tried to push her out the door as she leaving to call law enforcement. The deputy observed fresh scratches on Llambelis’ right inner wrist that did not appear to corroborate the story that she was pushed, but instead looked like they were inflicted by the victim in a defensive manner, according to the report.

Llambelis said she didn’t know how the victim injured her knee. She said she saw the juvenile witness come out of the victim’s bedroom while she and the victim were arguing, but she ran back into the bedroom. Llambelis denied chasing the juvenile witness and trying to take her phone, the report said.

Llambelis was taken to the Marion County Jail, where she was released Tuesday on $4,000 bond. She will appear in Marion County Court on Aug. 25.