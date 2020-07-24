Lady Lake Commission to meet to discuss recruitment of next town manager

The Lady Lake Commission is ready to start charting the course for the recruitment of a new town manager.

The commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27.

The commission has elected to turn to the Range Riders, retired city and county managers with lengthy experience who assist in such searches at no cost.

Town Manager Kris Kollgaard announced earlier this year she would be stepping down from the job after more than a decade at the helm. She has been employed by the town for 26 years.

Commissioners have agreed to a salary range of $100,000 to $130,000 for the next town manager

Kollgaard had been performing both the town clerk and town manager jobs for an annual salary of $140,967. She will stay on as town clerk at a salary of $107,000.

A story previously published on Villages-News.com erroneously indicated the meeting would be about a salary study for town employees.