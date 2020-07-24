More than 1,700 COVID-19 cases in and around The Villages as state tops 400,000

COVID-19 continues to run rampant throughout The Villages and the local area, with 79 new cases reported Friday and more than 1,700 identified in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Thirteen new cases were reported Friday in The Villages, bringing the total in the community to 340. Those are divided among 316 cases in Sumter County, 22 in Lake County and two in the Marion County section of the sprawling retirement mecca.

In addition, 66 new cases were reported in communities just outside the confines of the massive retirement community, bringing the total in those nearby areas to 1,366. Those include:

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 588;

Lady Lake up 14 for a total of 141;

Oxford up 12 for a total of 66;

Wildwood up seven for a total of 149;

Summerfield up seven for a total of 179;

Fruitland Park up five for a total of 64;

Belleview up five for a total of 155;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 24.

New cases also were reported at three area long-term care facilities. Those include:

An employee tested positive at Summerfield Suites, located at S.E. 109th Terrace Rd. in Summerfield;

Sixteen residents, six residents who transferred out of the facility and 16 employees have tested positive at Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood. That’s an increase of nine patients, two patients who transferred out and 10 employees in a two-day period; and

Ten residents, two residents who transferred out and 14 employees have tested positive at Trinity Springs, located at 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford. That’s an increase of two residents, one resident who transferred out and six employees in two days, a report from the Florida Department of Health shows.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 7,936 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 350 from Thursday to Friday – among 3,760 men, 4,039 women, 46 non-residents and 91 people listed as unknown. There have been 105 deaths and 623 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 941 cases – an increase of 39 in a 24-hour period – among 513 men, 416 women, seven non-residents and five people listed as unknown. Their median age is 63. There have been 24 deaths and 132 people have been treated in area hospitals.

There have been 195 cases reported in Bushnell, with 127 of those at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 24 staff members. Other cases have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (45), Webster (37), Coleman (31), Center Hill (29) and Sumterville (14). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 372 cases among 297 inmates and 75 staff members.

Lake County continues to pace the local area with 3,890 cases – an increase of 133. Those are divided among 1,820 men, 1,979 women, 31 non-residents and 60 people listed as unknown. Their median age is 41. There have been 38 deaths and 188 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 967 cases. Others have been identified in Tavares (505, 23 of which are at the Lake County Jail among one inmate, 20 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (331), Groveland (270), Mount Dora (245), Mascotte (140), Minneola (110), Sorrento (106), Montverde (74), Umatilla (74), Grand Island (37), Howey-in-the-Hills (30), Astor (23), Astatula (20), Yalaha (17), Altoona (14), Paisley (12), Okahumpka (11), Ferndale (3) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County now has 3,105 cases – an increase of 178 – among 1,427 men, 1,644 women, eight non-residents and 26 people listed as unknown. Their median age is 42. There have been 43 deaths and 303 people have required some form of hospital care.

As has been the case for weeks, the overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 2,289 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 145 overnight. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (112), Citra (41), Silver Springs (39), Ocklawaha (40), Reddick (38), Weirsdale (22), Anthony (18), Fort McCoy (8), Orange Lake (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Lowell (3), Sparr (2) and Morriston (1). A total of 209 cases have been identified among inmates at the Marion County Jail and 148 cases also have been reported among inmates and staff members at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 402,312 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 12,444 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 397,470 are residents. There have been 5,768 deaths and 23,225 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 136 more deaths – including nine new tri-county fatalities – since Thursday and an additional 581 people requiring hospital care.

Those new deaths in the tri-county area include: