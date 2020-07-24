Nancy Dee Bryant (Lockard), 83, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with COPD and cancer, surrounded by her family on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Nancy is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Jack Bryant, Jr and her children, Teresa Zimmerle (Steve) from Omaha, Nebraska, Jack Bryant III (Beth) from Atlanta, Georgia, Dirk Bryant (Sharon) from Bradenton, FL and Melissa Accurso (Danny) from Leawood, KS. Nancy loved spending time with her twelve grandchildren – – Elise, Jack IV (Amy-Marie), Matt, Chad (Simone), Drake (Brittany), Pam (Nate), Collin, Katy (Dayon), Blake, Eric, Nick (Elizabeth Aimee Marie) and David. Most recently she was blessed with nine great grandchildren all 4 and younger – – Milania, Archer, Vincent, Finn, Owen, Ryker, John, Julia, and Giavanna.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Eva Lockard and father Clarence Lockard of New Port Richey Florida and her brother Jerry Lockard of Baden PA.

She was born in Barberton, Ohio and spent her younger years in Portage Lakes, Ohio. She moved to Daytona Beach Florida with her parents for a short time, and then back to Akron, Ohio as a young teenager where she graduated from Buchtel High School. She attended the University of Akron where she met her husband Jack. They were married on June 11, 1955. Nancy was a loving and devoted wife and mother and faithfully supported her husband’s career in Human Resources which took them from Barberton to Fairview Park, OH, to Pearisburg, VA, to Charlotte, NC, to New Providence, NJ, to Kansas City, Missouri. They retired to The Villages where she resided for the last twenty years. While living in Kansas City, Nancy enjoyed working at the Plaza Petites dress shop and then worked at a Sports & Stamps Collectibles store that they owned in Kansas City. When she retired to The Villages, she loved the women’s golf league, playing bridge with her friends, and she was always enjoying a good book.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a service will be held with the immediate family at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11am. The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for their attention, care and support over the last few weeks.