Nine more local residents succumb to COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

Nine more tri-county residents have lost the battle against COVID-19.

The latest victims were identified as:

  • 46-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 1;
  • 90-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 3;
  • 85-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 5;
  • 84-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 19;
  • 75-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 4;
  • 89-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 6;
  • 86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 7;
  • 56-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 15; and
  • 72-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 22.

It’s unclear which communities the victims lived in, as that specific information isn’t released by the Florida Department of Health. But they bring the death total in the local area to 105, with 623 people also requiring hospital care.

Overall, the tri-county area reported 7,936 cases on Friday – an increase of 350 overnight. Those are broken down as:

  • Sumter County 941 – an increase of 39;
  • Lake County 3,890 – an increase of 133; and
  • Marion County 3,105 – an increase of 178.

All told, Florida is reporting 402,312 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 12,444 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 397,470 are residents. There have been 5,768 deaths and 23,225 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 136 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 581 people requiring hospital care.

