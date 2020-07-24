Ocklawaha man jailed after riding bike into traffic and battling sheriff’s deputy

An Ocklawaha man dressed in black was jailed Wednesday night after denying that he rode his bicycle into oncoming traffic on a busy Summerfield roadway.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted 20-year-old Justin Allen Roy Britt riding his bicycle in the 9100 block of S.E. Sunset Harbor Road without either a headlight or taillight. He reported seeing Britt almost get struck by a vehicle and then hop off his bike and started pushing it on the south side of the roadway.

The deputy stopped Britt, who denied riding the bike and “quickly became aggressive verbally and in body language.” He said he has “anger issues” and was instructed to sit in a nearby grassy area while the deputy conducted an investigation, a sheriff’s office report states.

Britt sat down, then stood back up. The deputy told him to sit back down twice and he refused to do so, saying, “What are you going to do if I run?” The deputy ordered Britt two more times to sit down before he finally complied, the report says.

The deputy attempted to place Britt in handcuffs and he twice refused to cross his legs while saying, “You are not going to cuff me.” He also refused to place his hands behind his back and “continued to move around on his knees with his arms stretched outwards,” the report says.

Britt then turned to face the deputy, giving the appearance that he was going to stand up. The deputy pulled out his Taser and advised him to get on his stomach, which he initially refused to do. But Britt finally complied with the deputy’s commands and was secured in handcuffs, the report says.

Britt was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he allegedly made threats to kick the deputy if he touched him while he was getting out of the patrol vehicle. After he exited the vehicle, the deputy escorted him into the jail while holding his arm and Britt “was actively pulling away.” The deputy ordered Britt to face a wall inside the jail facility and he resisted and “attempted to turn around in an aggressive manner,” the report says.

Britt, who lives at 13151 SE 115th Ave. in Ocklawaha, was charged with two counts of resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on $500 bond and is due in court Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.