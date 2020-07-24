‘Red button’ will be going live at Village of Marsh Bend Gate

The Village of Marsh Bend gate will soon require a gate access card or pressing the red button for access.

The gate as been in “construction mode” which means the gate automatically opens upon approach.

The change will take effect on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The gate will be staffed with “experienced” gate attendants from 6 a.m. until midnight.

Gate attendants are there to welcome and assist all residents and visitors, according to the District Office. Those approaching the gate are asked to reduce their speed and use caution.

If you have any questions or need additional information on gate operations, contact Community Watch at 753-0550.