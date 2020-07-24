Rodney Eugene Rickabaugh, 72, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 17, 2020.

Rodney was born on February 25, 1948 in Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Donald Albright, and Willard and Hazel Rickabaugh. Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Michele (Wiener); his daughters, Lisa Smith (Richard) and Melissa Simani (Simon); his grandson, Israel Simani; one sister, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

Rodney retired from the US Postal Service and served in the US Air Force. He enjoyed playing softball with The Villages’ Division 3 and Division 4 Recreation Leagues. Loving sports, he was also an avid basketball, billiards, and ping pong player.

Graveside funeral services will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A celebration of Rodney’s life will be held at a later date in The Villages. Rodney was an amazing, caring person who will be missed by all who knew him.

Donations can be made to the PKD Foundation at www.pkdcure.org, in lieu of flowers.