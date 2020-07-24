type here...
Suicide ruled as cause of death of Sumter County School Board member

Meta Minton

Jennifer Boyett

Suicide has been ruled as the cause of death of a Sumter County School Board member.

Jennifer Boyett, 35, died after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called to her home in Webster at about 9 p.m. July 5.

She died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boyett, a mathematics and statistics professor at Hillsborough Community College, was elected to the school board in 2016. She had qualified for this year’s ballot and was running unopposed.

Boyett was a fixture at GOP events in The Villages. She was among those who attended President Trump’s invitation-only Medicare-themed event this past October at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages. In 2017, she was spotted chatting with Gov. Rick Scott at the Lincoln Day Dinner at Savannah Center.

Sumter County School Board member Jennifer Boyett speaks with Gov. Rick Scott.

Boyett was involved in ranching and enjoyed the rural agricultural life in Sumter County.

A memorial service was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at Bay Lake Baptist Church in Groveland with Pastor Ben Britton officiating.

Jennifer Boyett, second from left, with her husband, brother and mother during an event in 2016 at Savannah Center in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in Jennifer Boyett’s name to “The Sumter Schools Enhancement Foundation,” 2680 W. CR 476, Bushnell, FL 33513. The foundation has established an endowment scholarship program to benefit students in pursuing their educational goals.

