The Villages Charter School delays start of school year 

The Villages Charter School will delay the official start of the school year until Aug. 19.

The Charter School will offer a free, voluntary academic and enrichment camp to all currently enrolled K-12 students. Camp will be held at the building the student will be attending during the 2020-21 school year.

The camp will start on Monday Aug. 3 and conclude on Friday, Aug. 14. Student drop off will start each day at 7 a.m. with camp activities beginning at 7:45 a.m. The camp will end in times similar to the regular school day Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase following the normal school year pricing guidelines that apply to your family. Free and reduced lunch will be available for qualified students. Buffalo Adventures fee based services will also be available from 3 to 6 p.m.