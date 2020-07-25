Cancellation of Jacksonville GOP Convention

To the Editor:

Why in the world is the convention in Jacksonville being canceled? Is it because intelligent adults were not voluntarily willing to risk their health to attend an enclosed space for several hours for a few days? Oh! It was done for reasons of health safety he said! Oh wait! That couldn’t be right, for it is perfectly safe to force school kids to spend several hours every day in an enclosed space. Do you see the anything hypocritical here? Maybe they should go ahead and rename the Washington Redskins the Washington Hypocrites! That would be fitting!

William Fogle

Village of Tall Trees