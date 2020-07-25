Community Watch budget set for $7.9 million for upcoming year

The Community Watch budget is set for $7.9 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and some residents may not be aware of what they are getting for their money.

The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees residents’ amenity money north of County Road 466, will spend $2.66 million on Community Watch in 2020-21. The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which is in charge of amenity oversight south of County Road 466, has established a budget of $5.25 million for the coming fiscal year for Community Watch. This does not include the Developer’s share of the cost for Community Watch in the newest areas of The Villages.

Patrol drivers have many different responsibilities, many of which involve responding to incidents as they occur. The primary purpose is the patrol of neighborhoods with attention to safety throughout. Below is a sample patrol zone log with the types of service calls they may receive in one day.

• Traffic control assistance at accident scenes

• Assistance to the seven law enforcement agencies within The Villages

• Malfunctioning gates and gate strikes

• Report malfunctioning street lights to applicable utility

• Unsecure doors – District buildings

• Open garage doors

• Abandoned vehicles and parking complaints

• Report suspicious persons, vehicles or packages

• Water main breaks

• Solicitation and noise complaints

• Fishing in unauthorized ponds or lakes

• House check responses

• Medical emergency assistance to The Villages Public Safety Department & Emergency Management Services

• Assistance to Community Standards

• Recreational vehicle storage facility patrols

• Water conservation violations

• Short-term gate attendant replacement duties

• Assistance to Recreation Department pool checks

• Assistance to Recreation Department on select holidays

