type here...
Home News

COVID-19 cases rising quickly among juveniles in tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 cases among local juveniles has increased significantly in the past several days.

As of Saturday, there are 374 cases in the local area involving children under the age of 18, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health. On July 12, the tri-county area was reporting 239 cases and on June 26, that number stood at 78 cases.

That current number represents about 6 percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties. But it also shows an increase of 135 juvenile patients in six days and 296 cases in a little less than two weeks’ time.

So far, 223 minors in Lake County have tested positive, while 128 have been identified in Marion County and 23 have been reported in Sumter County. A total of 4,921 juveniles have been tested in the tri-county area – 2,780 in Lake County, 1,835 in Marion County and 306 in Sumter County.

Across Florida, there have been 23,170 positive results among the 173,520 minors who have been tested. That amounts to a positivity rate of 13.4 percent across the state, which compares to 7.6 percent locally.

There have been four deaths among children in the Sunshine State. Two each were in the 10-14 and 15-17 age brackets. Also, 246 minors have been hospitalized with the deadly virus.

The breakdown by age of those minors reported with COVID-19 across Florida is:

  • Under 1 years old – 1,412 cases (6 percent);
  • 1-4 years old – 3,731 cases (16 percent);
  • 5-9 years old – 5,000 cases (22 percent);
  • 10-14 years old – 6,254 cases (27 percent); and
  • 15-17 years old – 6,773 cases (29 percent).

Related Articles

News

Resident of assisted living facility in The Villages dies of COVID-19

Residents of an assisted living facility in The Villages and a Wildwood nursing home and six tri-county residents are the latest local victims of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Community Watch budget set for $7.9 million for upcoming year

The Community Watch budget is set for $7.9 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and some residents may not be aware of what they are getting for their money. We've got a list of the responsibilities of Community Watch.
Read more
News

372 cases of deadly COVID-19 virus reported at federal prison in Coleman

An outbreak of the COVID-19 virus is continuing to run amok at the federal prison in Coleman.
Read more
Crime

Husband, neighbor arrested after jealous confrontation over alleged cheating

A husband was arrested Thursday after a jealous confrontation with his wife over alleged cheating. A neighbor was also arrested.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after teen claims he sent her ‘gross’ nude photo of himself

A 62-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday after a teenage girl claimed he sent her a nude photo of himself.
Read more
News

Wildwood Elementary students need help with school supplies as start date nears

Wildwood Elementary students need help with school supplies as the start date nears for the coming year.
Read more
News

Villager Barbara Rein always had a ‘crooked’ sense of humor

Villager Barbara Rein describes herself as shy but she has become a best-selling eBook essay writer. Villages-News.com's John Prince has her story.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Community Watch budget set for $7.9 million for upcoming year

The Community Watch budget is set for $7.9 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and some residents may not be aware of what they are getting for their money. We've got a list of the responsibilities of Community Watch.
Read more
News

COVID-19 cases rising quickly among juveniles in tri-county area

COVID-19 cases among local juveniles has increased significantly in the past several days.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Over Hogeye Pathway

Check out this sandhill crane flying over Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Camouflaged Alligator Near Retention Pond

Check out this camouflaged alligator spotted near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Comet Neowise Over Mulberry Recreation Center

The comet Neowise was photographed flying over Mulberry Recreation Center. It is straight above the white flagpole, just above the right side of the...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What did you expect when you bought home near Florida Turnpike?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident questions a Village of Monarch Grove resident who is complaining about noise at his home from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

PetSmart joins list of stores requiring customers to wear face masks amid COVID-19

PetSmart has joined the long list of stores that are requiring customers to wear face coverings when shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Husband, neighbor arrested after jealous confrontation over alleged cheating

A husband was arrested Thursday after a jealous confrontation with his wife over alleged cheating. A neighbor was also arrested.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We must all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 before it’s too late

COVID-19 is out of control across Florida and if we all don’t work together quickly to stop its spread, we’re going to be losing friends and loved ones at an alarming rate.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Resident of assisted living facility in The Villages dies of COVID-19

Residents of an assisted living facility in The Villages and a Wildwood nursing home and six tri-county residents are the latest local victims of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Community Watch budget set for $7.9 million for upcoming year

The Community Watch budget is set for $7.9 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and some residents may not be aware of what they are getting for their money. We've got a list of the responsibilities of Community Watch.
Read more
News

COVID-19 cases rising quickly among juveniles in tri-county area

COVID-19 cases among local juveniles has increased significantly in the past several days.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What did you expect when you bought home near Florida Turnpike?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident questions a Village of Monarch Grove resident who is complaining about noise at his home from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

DeSantis did the right thing

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has praise for the actions taken by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Cancellation of Jacksonville GOP Convention

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident questions the cancellation of the GOP convention in Jacksonville.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Husband, neighbor arrested after jealous confrontation over alleged cheating

A husband was arrested Thursday after a jealous confrontation with his wife over alleged cheating. A neighbor was also arrested.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after teen claims he sent her ‘gross’ nude photo of himself

A 62-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday after a teenage girl claimed he sent her a nude photo of himself.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after Velveeta cheese found at Citizens First Bank branch

A Lady Lake man was jailed after Velveeta cheese was found behind a Citizens First Bank branch.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,927FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,553FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
84.3 ° F
86 °
82 °
76 %
0.6mph
79 %
Sun
91 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
90 °
Thu
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment