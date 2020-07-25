type here...
DeSantis did the right thing

To the Editor:

DeSantis did the right thing to get Florida reopened for business and schools for many reasons.  Politics should not influence this decision.
First of all, businesses, especially small businesses, needed to be open for Floridian’s survival.  Secondly, schools need to be reopened for children to get back to social interacting with others. Third, the schools are where much of the structure in a students life is taught. There are many more reasons, but remember education is not optional it is mandatory.

Joe Wollschlager
Village of Hemingway

 

