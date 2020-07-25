type here...
Husband, neighbor arrested after jealous confrontation over alleged cheating

Meta Minton

Daniel Lee Gilbert

A husband was arrested Thursday after a jealous confrontation with his wife over alleged cheating. A neighbor was also arrested.

The wife of 35-year-old Daniel Lee Gilbert said he had been calling her derogatory names such as “whore” as she was holding their infant and “causing a scene in the neighborhood” of their home on Cross Street in the Twin Palms Trailer Park in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She said he had a 9mm firearm tucked in his waistband and she became “fearful” for herself and her children. She called 911 and Gilbert fled to a neighbor’s home.

Dylan Pelfrey

Deputies went to the neighbor’s home, but 20-year-old Dylan Pelfrey would not admit to Gilbert’s presence in the home. Gilbert made a break for it, but was soon apprehended. His 9mm pistol was recovered inside the home.

Gilbert and Pelfrey were each arrested on charges of resisting arrest.

Both men were booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond each.

