Lady Lake man jailed after Velveeta cheese found at Citizens First Bank branch

A Lady Lake man was jailed after Velveeta cheese was found behind a Citizens First Bank branch.

A clerk at a Dollar General store in Leesburg contacted law enforcement after he spotted a shoplifter Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The shoplifter fled on foot, but the clerk was able to provide a description to police.

An officer spotted 29-year-old Sean Rigsby, who would not comply with orders to stop. Rigsby dropped something behind the Citizens First Bank branch at 800 W. North Blvd. The officer found that Rigsby had dropped a package of Velveeta cheese which was still “cold to the touch,” the report said.

When Rigsby was apprehended, he was in possession of packages of Eckrich bacon-and-cheddar smoked sausage and Eckrich thick bologna.

A Dollar General manager confirmed the food items had been stolen from the store.

Rigsby, who has a long history of arrests and in May tried to convince Lady Lake police he was turning his life around, was arrested on charges of theft and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.