Summerfield man jailed after teen claims he sent her ‘gross’ nude photo of himself

A 62-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday after a teenage girl claimed he sent her a nude photo of himself.

Belleview Police officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim on July 16. She told officers that she deleted the message and photo from 62-year-old Robert Lee Bowser because it was “gross.” Officers attempted to recover the message and photo but weren’t able to do so, a Belleview Police report states.

Officers were told that Bowser is a friend of the girl’s family. She said he knows she is 17 and “texts her frequently.” She also told officers she didn’t ask for the nude photo and didn’t want it on her phone, so she deleted it, the report says.

Officers were told this past Monday that the girl’s stepfather had spoken with Bowser and told him their friendship was over because of the incident. They also were told that Bowser apologized for ruining their friendship and texted the girl, saying “I’m sorry. Please forgive me,” the report says, adding that the girl didn’t reply to the text.

An officer spoke with Bowser by phone on Wednesday. He claimed he was drunk and he guesses he sent the photo to the girl “of me with nothing on.” He blamed the incident on being intoxicated and admitted that he knew the victim was 17 years old. Prior to ending the call with the officer, Bowser said, “I made a mistake and I apologize.” He then asked if charges were going to be pressed against him and said “he does not want to lose his house and job because of this,” the report says.

Officers then made contact with Bowser at his residence at 4101 SE 139th Ln. in Summerfield. He agreed to be transported to the police station for a recorded interview and after being read his rights, Bowser reiterated that “he was drunk and does not recall sending the victim a nude photo,” the report says.

Bowser repeatedly told officers that if he did send the photo, it was because he was drunk. He claimed that he doesn’t take nude photographs of himself. When asked if he has ever been drunk to the point where he forgets what he does, he said he has not.

Bowser was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with transmission of material harmful to minors. He was released Thursday on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.