Summerfield man wanted for vehicular homicide surrenders to Ocala police

A Summerfield man who was wanted for vehicular homicide recently turned himself into Ocala police officers.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Edward Hill was taken into custody and booked into the Marion County Jail. He was wanted in connection with the June 18 traffic death of man that occurred in a crash at W. State Road 40 and S.W. 27th Avenue.

Ocala traffic homicide detectives determined that Hill, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at the intersection’s red light. After downloading the Electronic Data Recorder from Hill’s vehicle with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol, detectives determined that instead of slowing through the intersection, his vehicle actually was accelerating, a police report states.

The acceleration started 830 feet prior to the intersection and Hill’s vehicle slammed into the victim’s vehicle after running the red light, which caused his death, the report says.

Hill was released Thursday on $50,000 bond. He is due in court Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge.