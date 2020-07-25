Resident of assisted living facility in The Villages dies of COVID-19

Residents of an assisted living facility in The Villages and a Wildwood nursing home and six tri-county residents are the latest local victims of the COVID-19 virus.

One of the long-term care residents lived at Serenades in The Villages, located at 2450 Parr Drive, while the other was a resident of Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Road in Wildwood. No other information about the two victims was provided Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

Five of the area residents who died lived in Marion County, while the sixth was a resident of Sumter County. There were identified as:

72-year-old man who tested positive July 9, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another person suffering from the COVID-19 virus;

85-year-old man who tested positive July 14, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

76-year-old man who tested positive July 14, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

47-year-old man who tested positive July 18, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

79-year-old man who tested positive July 19, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

85-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 6, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Thirteen new cases were reported Saturday in The Villages, bringing the total number in the mega-retirement community to 353. Of those, 329 are in the Sumter County portion of the community, 22 are in Lake County and two are in the Marion County section of the sprawling retirement mecca.

Thirty-five new cases also were reported Saturday in communities just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 603;

Belleview up six for a total of 161;

Summerfield up four for a total of 183;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 144;

Oxford up three for a total of 69;

Wildwood up two for a total of 151; and

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 66.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 8,180 cases – an increase of 244 from Friday to Saturday – among 3,872 men, 4,172 women, 47 non-residents and 89 people listed as unknown. There have been 111 deaths and 634 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 968 cases – an increase of 27 – among 528 men, 428 women, seven non-residents and five people listed as unknown. There have been 25 deaths and 137 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell now has 197 cases – 127 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 24 staff members. Others have been reported in Lake Panasoffkee (49), Webster (39), Coleman (33), Center Hill (29), Lady Lake portion of the county (24) and Sumterville (15). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 372 cases among 297 inmates and 75 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 3,988 cases – an increase of 98 in a 24-hour period. Those are comprised of 1,863 men, 2,033 women, 31 non-residents and 61 people listed as unknown. There have been 38 deaths and 188 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 993 cases – an increase of 26 overnight. Others have been identified in Tavares (520, 23 of which are at the Lake County Jail among one inmate, 20 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (339), Groveland (277), Mount Dora (254), Mascotte (144), Minneola (112), Sorrento (106), Montverde (77), Umatilla (74), Grand Island (38), Howey-in-the-Hills (31), Astor (23), Astatula (20), Yalaha (17), Altoona (15), Paisley (13), Okahumpka (11), Ferndale (3) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County now has 3,224 cases – an increase of 119 – among 1,481 men, 1,711 women, nine non-residents and 23 people listed as unknown. There have been 48 deaths and 309 people requiring some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 2,376 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 87 overnight. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (119), Citra (45), Silver Springs (42), Reddick (40), Ocklawaha (40), Weirsdale (22), Anthony (19), Fort McCoy (9), Orange Lake (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Lowell (3), Sparr (2) and Morriston (1). A total of 209 cases have been identified among inmates at the Marion County Jail and 149 cases have been reported among inmates and staff members at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 414,511 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 12,199 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 409,585 are residents. There have been 5,894 deaths and 23,730 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 126 more deaths since Friday and an additional 505 people requiring hospital care.