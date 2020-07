To the Editor:

I can’t believe you didn’t see or hear the Florida Turnpike when you looked at the place.

The Turnpike is in the same place it was in when you bought the house, now you complain. You should be the one to buy and plant shrubbery for your yard to help mitigate the noise. When we saw those houses our comment was, “Never!”

Janice Niccolai

Village of Sunset Pointe