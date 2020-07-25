Wildwood Elementary students need help with school supplies as start date nears

Wildwood Elementary students need help with school supplies as the start date nears for the coming year.

School starts Aug. 17.

“Checks or PayPal donations are really needed to help purchase supplies and uniforms. Actual school supplies cannot be accepted this year. This school is a Title I school and the parents are working multiple jobs to make ends meet, unemployed, homeless, many are incarcerated. About 90 percent live in poverty,” said Villager Faye Scher, who is leading the drive to help Wildwood Elementary students.

She said teachers wind up purchasing many of the necessary school supplies for students.

“They will have enough challenges this year, without this added worry,” the Village of Gilchrist resident said.

“During the past years many large donations were from clubs in The Villages, or individual neighborhoods or villas, etc. Clubs haven’t been meeting this year. If you can help in any way possible, please do,” she said.

Checks should be written to:

Wildwood Elementary School

School Supplies (Please also note in memo line)

300 Huey St

Wildwood, FL 34785

For more information, email Scher at FSCHER@AOL.COM