12-year-old taken into custody after violent threats to court-appointed guardian

A 12-year-old was taken into custody after making violent threats to a court-appointed guardian and her family.

Fruitland Park police were called at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of South Dixie Avenue after the juvenile threw a large concrete rock at the guardian.

The guardian told police she had confronted the boy because he was stealing items from her home. He became belligerent and made “threats to kill her and her family,” according to an arrest report. He then picked up a concrete rock weighing between 3 and 5 pounds and threw it at her head when she wasn’t looking. She bent over and the rock missed her.

She also told police that the boy had threatened her 18-year-old son with a large gardening shovel and threatened to smother his cousin in her sleep with a pillow.

“She fears for her family’s safety and wellbeing and states that she does not want him back,” the arrest report said.