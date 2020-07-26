Ex-girlfriend who paid unwanted visit to Villager won’t be prosecuted

An ex-girlfriend who paid an unwanted visit to the home of a Villager is getting her bond money back as a result of the prosecutor’s office dropping the case.

Maria Josefa Hernandez, 59, had been arrested June 8 after showing up at the home of her ex-boyfriend in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, demanding to see his new romantic interest.

The Villager was asleep with the woman at his home on Aloha Way when Hernandez put her hand through a window at the back of the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Nicaraguan-born Hernandez began screaming in Spanish and said, “She wanted in and wanted to see his new girlfriend,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. The man called 911. Officers found that that the window at the home had been shattered. Damage was estimated at $450.

However, the prosecutor’s office has opted to drop the case because the evidence is “legally insufficient to prove guilt.

Lake County Court records indicate her $1,000 bond is being refunded.