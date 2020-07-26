Gov. DeSantis needs to show leadership

To the Editor:

While there is much yet to learn about COVID-19, this much we do know – wearing a mask protects OTHERS. Our president confirmed this on Tuesday.

Yet too many people believe a mandate to wear a mask infringes on their rights. If a mask only protected them, I would agree and support their right to die. However, not wearing a mask infringes on others’ right to live. Therefore, it’s not their call.

Whenever behavior would endanger others, we have laws to protect the community – people have the right to drink themselves stupid, but they don’t have a right to drink and drive.

I have asked our governor to:

1) create public service announcements so people understand mask wearing protects others more than it protects them,

2) model concern for others by wearing a mask, and

3) pass a statewide mandate requiring masks when out in public.

We elected our governor to lead. He needs to have the courage to do that now. He must pass a mandate to save lives AND stop the spread of the virus so the economy can rebound.

Charlene Griffin

Village of Tamarind Grove