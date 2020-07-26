type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to show leadership

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

While there is much yet to learn about COVID-19, this much we do know – wearing a mask protects OTHERS. Our president confirmed this on Tuesday.
Yet too many people believe a mandate to wear a mask infringes on their rights.  If a mask only protected them, I would agree and support their right to die.  However, not wearing a mask infringes on others’ right to live.  Therefore, it’s not their call.
Whenever behavior would  endanger others, we have laws to protect the community – people have the right to drink themselves stupid, but they don’t have a right to drink and drive.
I have asked our governor to:
1) create public service announcements so people understand mask wearing protects others more than it protects them,
2) model concern for others by wearing a mask, and
3) pass a statewide mandate requiring masks when out in public.
We elected our governor to lead. He needs to have the courage to do that now. He must pass a mandate to save lives AND stop the spread of the virus so the economy can rebound.

Charlene Griffin
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

I’m tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he’s tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What has made COVID-19 so deadly?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders what’s different in the United States with this public health emergency. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What did you expect when you bought home near Florida Turnpike?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident questions a Village of Monarch Grove resident who is complaining about noise at his home from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

DeSantis did the right thing

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has praise for the actions taken by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Cancellation of Jacksonville GOP Convention

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident questions the cancellation of the GOP convention in Jacksonville.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Our governor is still a coward and so is his puppeteer

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump and Gov. DeSantis may finally be realizing their mistakes when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager’s complaint about noise from the Turnpike

A Village of Summerhill resident has a message for the Villager complaining about noise from the Florida Turnpike at his Village of Monarch Grove home. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Community Watch budget set for $7.9 million for upcoming year

The Community Watch budget is set for $7.9 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and some residents may not be aware of what they are getting for their money. We've got a list of the responsibilities of Community Watch.
Read more
News

COVID-19 cases rising quickly among juveniles in tri-county area

COVID-19 cases among local juveniles has increased significantly in the past several days.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Over Hogeye Pathway

Check out this sandhill crane flying over Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Camouflaged Alligator Near Retention Pond

Check out this camouflaged alligator spotted near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Comet Neowise Over Mulberry Recreation Center

The comet Neowise was photographed flying over Mulberry Recreation Center. It is straight above the white flagpole, just above the right side of the...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

I’m tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he’s tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

PetSmart joins list of stores requiring customers to wear face masks amid COVID-19

PetSmart has joined the long list of stores that are requiring customers to wear face coverings when shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Husband, neighbor arrested after jealous confrontation over alleged cheating

A husband was arrested Thursday after a jealous confrontation with his wife over alleged cheating. A neighbor was also arrested.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Let’s completely roll back the 25.5 percent tax increase

Villager Jay Kaplan, writing in an Opinion piece says it's time to permanently roll back the 25.5 percent tax increase. Vote on Aug. 18.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Resident of assisted living facility in The Villages dies of COVID-19

Residents of an assisted living facility in The Villages and a Wildwood nursing home and six tri-county residents are the latest local victims of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Community Watch budget set for $7.9 million for upcoming year

The Community Watch budget is set for $7.9 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and some residents may not be aware of what they are getting for their money. We've got a list of the responsibilities of Community Watch.
Read more
News

COVID-19 cases rising quickly among juveniles in tri-county area

COVID-19 cases among local juveniles has increased significantly in the past several days.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

I’m tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he’s tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What has made COVID-19 so deadly?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders what’s different in the United States with this public health emergency. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to show leadership

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Floridians need leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Husband, neighbor arrested after jealous confrontation over alleged cheating

A husband was arrested Thursday after a jealous confrontation with his wife over alleged cheating. A neighbor was also arrested.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after teen claims he sent her ‘gross’ nude photo of himself

A 62-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday after a teenage girl claimed he sent her a nude photo of himself.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after Velveeta cheese found at Citizens First Bank branch

A Lady Lake man was jailed after Velveeta cheese was found behind a Citizens First Bank branch.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,928FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,556FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
91.4 ° F
94 °
90 °
55 %
1.9mph
40 %
Sun
93 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment