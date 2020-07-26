To the Editor:

It is very easy for Democrats to criticize Republican governors for the handling of the Coronavirus. When they are asked how they would handle the problem they don’t have an answer. This pandemic is a problem everywhere.

I’m tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing. The population of Florida is 21 and a half million people with 5,200 deaths caused by COVID-19. The population of New York is 18 million with 33,000 deaths caused by COVID-19. In New York City alone there are 7 and a half million people with 23,000 deaths from COVID-19.

So that being said, any idiot would want DeSantis over Cuomo as their governor.

Larry Tobias

Village of St. James