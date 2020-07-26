THE VILLAGES – James Edward Langton, 85, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Born in Rockaway Beach, NY, he was the son of the late James and Edith (Dundas) Langton. Jim resided in Hicksville, NY and was an architect for Nassau County, retiring after 29 years of service. He was married for 64 years to his beloved wife, Margaret (Donaghey) Langton.

Jim and Margaret came to The Villages in 1994. They both were active in the community especially with Clown Alley 179. They were affectionately known as Muggins and Shamus. Jim was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church and was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus for many years. Jim was a member and an officer of the Irish American Club for 25 years, ran the Thursday Afternoon Bowling League for 12 years and belonged to the Winifred Men’s Club and Golf Group. Jim was an avid and passionate golfer who attained 6 hole-in-ones over his 25 years of playing golf in the Villages. His happiest days were playing golf with his friends and family.

Jim was a wonderful husband and father who dedicated his life to his family of 40 and taught them what is truly important in life. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret; his children, Tricia (Don) Femminella, Rose (Michael) Minnick, James (Marcia) Langton, Margaret (Bill) Carroll, Mary (John) Scafura, 11 grandchildren – Don (Melissa), Billy (Natalie), Michelle (Kenny), Tom, Kystra (Ross), Jenna (Jonathan), Nicole (David), Kathy (Brian), John, Jimmy (Carly) and Jackie (Bob); 9 great grandchildren – Caleigh, Arya, Jackson, Riley, Layla, Corinna, Paisley, Shane, John and his brother, John Langton and sister-in-law Myra Upton.

The family will receive relatives and friends at a visitation to be held at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2 to 5 PM. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in James’ memory may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Church.