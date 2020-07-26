type here...
Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

Meta Minton

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.

The new store will include a liquor store, drive-through pharmacy, bakery and deli.

Publix at Trailwinds Village

Ground was broken in November for the store, located outside of the “yellow lines” of The Villages, meaning it is not golf cart accessible from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The store will be 49,000 square feet with a liquor store of 1,400 square feet. There will also be 8,400 square feet of local retail space connected to the building.

There has been plenty of activity at the shopping plaza, located across from Pinellas Plaza. Earlier this month a First Watch daytime cafe opened.

Lowe’s was the first store to open at Trailwinds Village, followed in rapid succession by an ALDI grocery store, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, a Circle K gas station and other retail.

News

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus slams long-term care facilities

Two more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to slam long-term care facilities across the local area.
News

Sumter School Board to decide on tax hike amid COVID-19 challenges

The Sumter County School Board will decide Tuesday on a tax increase for residents.
News

CDD 7 supervisors gird for battle over money for PWAC

Community Development District 7 supervisors are girding for battle over money for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Crime

Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan serving time behind bars

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan and David Lee Roth is serving time behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Crime

Ex-girlfriend who paid unwanted visit to Villager won’t be prosecuted

An ex-girlfriend who paid an unwanted visit to the home of a Villager is getting her bond money back as a result of the prosecutor’s office dropping the case.
Crime

12-year-old taken into custody after violent threats to court-appointed guardian

A 12-year-old was taken into custody after making violent threats to a court-appointed guardian and her family.
News

Pennecamp Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed Thursday

The Pennecamp Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, July 30.
News

News

Osprey Near Palmer Legends Country Club

This osprey was spotted in a tree near Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Sandhill Crane Over Hogeye Pathway

Check out this sandhill crane flying over Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Camouflaged Alligator Near Retention Pond

Check out this camouflaged alligator spotted near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
I’m tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he’s tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing.
Let’s completely roll back the 25.5 percent tax increase

Villager Jay Kaplan, writing in an Opinion piece, says it's time to permanently roll back the 25.5 percent tax increase. Vote on Aug. 18.
What has made COVID-19 so deadly?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders what’s different in the United States with this public health emergency. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Gov. DeSantis needs to show leadership

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Floridians need leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis when it comes to the Coronavirus.
