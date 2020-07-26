Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.

The new store will include a liquor store, drive-through pharmacy, bakery and deli.

Ground was broken in November for the store, located outside of the “yellow lines” of The Villages, meaning it is not golf cart accessible from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The store will be 49,000 square feet with a liquor store of 1,400 square feet. There will also be 8,400 square feet of local retail space connected to the building.

There has been plenty of activity at the shopping plaza, located across from Pinellas Plaza. Earlier this month a First Watch daytime cafe opened.

Lowe’s was the first store to open at Trailwinds Village, followed in rapid succession by an ALDI grocery store, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, a Circle K gas station and other retail.