Two teams tied for first place with 5-2 records in Central Florida League

Two teams are tied for first place after seven weeks of play in the Central Florida League.

Sammy Joe’s and Team Koller are sporting 5-2 records, followed by Palm Ridge Dental and Synergy Wealth, which are tied for second with 4-1 records. Softball’s R Game sits in third place with a 3-4 record and Paul Davis Restoration remains winless.

The latest games in the league include:

Softball’s R Game 8, Sammy Joe’s 7

Sammy Joe’s 223 000 0-7

Softball’s R Game 030 200 3-8

Winning pitcher: C.J. O’Neill. Losing pitcher: Duane Miller.

2B: Sammy Joe’s (Mike Arnella). Softball’s R Game: (Bob Greenawalt).

3B: Sammy Joe’s (Bill Reed).

HR: Softball’s R Game (Alan Zahm).

3 RBI: Softball’s R Game (Rich Bergman).

Team Koller 17, Paul Davis Restorations 9

Paul Davis Restorations 105 000 3-9

Team Koller 300 554 X-17

Winning pitcher: Jim Moyer. Losing pitcher: John Ashby.

2B: Paul Davis Restorations (Wayne Heiman 2, Paul Brocato, Gregg Quattlebaum). Team Koller (Dave Saxe, Don Melcher, Howard Charney).

3B: Paul Davis Restorations (Bill Stutters). Team Koller (Rocky Spottswood).

HR: Team Koller (Charney).

4 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Don Brozick). Team Koller (Charney).

3 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Quattlebaum). Team Koller (Erick Fromhulzer, John Ambrose).

3 RBI: Paul Davis Restorations (Heiman). Team Koller (Charney).

Synergy Wealth 8, Palm Ridge Dental 7

Synergy Wealth 301 000 4-8

Palm Ridge Dental 121 001 2-7