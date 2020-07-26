Two teams tied for first place with 5-2 records in Central Florida League

Two teams are tied for first place after seven weeks of play in the Central Florida League.
Sammy Joe’s and Team Koller are sporting 5-2 records, followed by Palm Ridge Dental and Synergy Wealth, which are tied for second with 4-1 records. Softball’s R Game sits in third place with a 3-4 record and Paul Davis Restoration remains winless.
The latest games in the league include:
Softball’s R Game 8, Sammy Joe’s 7
Sammy Joe’s 223 000 0-7
Softball’s R Game 030 200 3-8
- Winning pitcher: C.J. O’Neill. Losing pitcher: Duane Miller.
- 2B: Sammy Joe’s (Mike Arnella). Softball’s R Game: (Bob Greenawalt).
- 3B: Sammy Joe’s (Bill Reed).
- HR: Softball’s R Game (Alan Zahm).
- 3 RBI: Softball’s R Game (Rich Bergman).
Team Koller 17, Paul Davis Restorations 9
Paul Davis Restorations 105 000 3-9
Team Koller 300 554 X-17
- Winning pitcher: Jim Moyer. Losing pitcher: John Ashby.
- 2B: Paul Davis Restorations (Wayne Heiman 2, Paul Brocato, Gregg Quattlebaum). Team Koller (Dave Saxe, Don Melcher, Howard Charney).
- 3B: Paul Davis Restorations (Bill Stutters). Team Koller (Rocky Spottswood).
- HR: Team Koller (Charney).
- 4 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Don Brozick). Team Koller (Charney).
- 3 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Quattlebaum). Team Koller (Erick Fromhulzer, John Ambrose).
- 3 RBI: Paul Davis Restorations (Heiman). Team Koller (Charney).
Synergy Wealth 8, Palm Ridge Dental 7
Synergy Wealth 301 000 4-8
Palm Ridge Dental 121 001 2-7
- Winning pitcher: Tim Carroll. Losing pitcher: Neil Marple.
- 2B: Synergy Wealth (Jim White 2, Mark Hildebrand 2, Rick Duemler, Bob Kelly). Palm Ridge Dental (Tom Nicodemo, Don Melcher).
- 3B: Synergy Wealth (Kelly, White).
- HR: Palm Ridge Dental (Charlie Clare).
- 3 hits: Synergy Wealth (White, Hildebrand). Palm Ridge Dental (Mike Gillen).
- 3 RBI: Synergy Wealth (White).