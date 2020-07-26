type here...
Two teams tied for first place with 5-2 records in Central Florida League

John Wyks

Two teams are tied for first place after seven weeks of play in the Central Florida League.

Sammy Joe’s and Team Koller are sporting 5-2 records, followed by Palm Ridge Dental and Synergy Wealth, which are tied for second with 4-1 records. Softball’s R Game sits in third place with a 3-4 record and Paul Davis Restoration remains winless.

The latest games in the league include:

Softball’s R Game 8, Sammy Joe’s 7

Sammy Joe’s 223 000 0-7

Softball’s R Game 030 200 3-8

  • Winning pitcher: C.J. O’Neill. Losing pitcher: Duane Miller.
  • 2B: Sammy Joe’s (Mike Arnella). Softball’s R Game: (Bob Greenawalt).
  • 3B: Sammy Joe’s (Bill Reed).
  • HR: Softball’s R Game (Alan Zahm).
  • 3 RBI: Softball’s R Game (Rich Bergman).

Team Koller 17, Paul Davis Restorations 9

Paul Davis Restorations 105 000 3-9

Team Koller 300 554 X-17

  • Winning pitcher: Jim Moyer. Losing pitcher: John Ashby.
  • 2B: Paul Davis Restorations (Wayne Heiman 2, Paul Brocato, Gregg Quattlebaum). Team Koller (Dave Saxe, Don Melcher, Howard Charney).
  • 3B: Paul Davis Restorations (Bill Stutters). Team Koller (Rocky Spottswood).
  • HR: Team Koller (Charney).
  • 4 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Don Brozick). Team Koller (Charney).
  • 3 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Quattlebaum). Team Koller (Erick Fromhulzer, John Ambrose).
  • 3 RBI: Paul Davis Restorations (Heiman). Team Koller (Charney).

Synergy Wealth 8, Palm Ridge Dental 7

Synergy Wealth 301 000 4-8

Palm Ridge Dental 121 001 2-7

  • Winning pitcher: Tim Carroll. Losing pitcher: Neil Marple.
  • 2B: Synergy Wealth (Jim White 2, Mark Hildebrand 2, Rick Duemler, Bob Kelly). Palm Ridge Dental (Tom Nicodemo, Don Melcher).
  • 3B: Synergy Wealth (Kelly, White).
  • HR: Palm Ridge Dental (Charlie Clare).
  • 3 hits: Synergy Wealth (White, Hildebrand). Palm Ridge Dental (Mike Gillen).
  • 3 RBI: Synergy Wealth (White).

