To the Editor:

In the last several years the U.S. has faced threats of death from SARS, avian flu, and even ebola. Prompt action stopped these from developing into pandemics. COVID-19 has resulted in over 145,000 deaths already. Could the difference between then and now be the leadership or lack of leadership at the federal level particularly, but also at the state level in many areas?

Judith Nott

Village of Sanibel