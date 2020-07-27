12 more tri-county residents dead of Coronavirus

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 12 more local residents – 10 of whom lived in Lake County.

The victims – the other two lived in Sumter and Marion counties – were described by the Florida Department of Health as:

54-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 13, had traveled recently to Illinois and another parts of Florida and had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

43-year-old Lake County man who tested positive June 25;

60-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 3;

70-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 3;

67-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 9;

74-year-old Lake County woman wo tested positive July 11;

71-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 12;

80-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 20 and had been in contact with another patient;

83-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 22;

69-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 22;

75-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently had been in contact with another patient; and

85-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 8 and hadn’t traveled recently.

As of Monday, 26 new cases of the potentially deadly disease had been reported in The Villages and surrounding communities. Those include:

The Villages up four for a total of 365;

Leesburg up 12 for a total of 632;

Wildwood up three for a total of 162;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 148;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 69;

Summerfield up two for a total of 190;

Belleview up one for a total of 166.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 8,753 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 245 from Sunday to Monday – among 4,031 men, 4,581 women, 49 non-residents and 92 people listed as unknown. There have been 125 deaths and 677 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,003 cases – an increase of 11 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 544 men, 447 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 27 deaths and 139 people hospitalized.

Bushnell is now reporting 200 cases – 127 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 24 staff members). Others have been identified in Oxford (70), Lake Panasoffkee (54), Webster (42), Coleman (36), Center Hill (29), Lady Lake portion of the county (23) and Sumterville (15). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 386 cases among 311 inmates and 75 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 4,169 cases – an increase of 79 in a 24-hour period – among 1,940 men, 2,133 women, 32 non-residents and 64 people listed as unknown. There have been 49 deaths and 205 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,045 cases – an increase of 14. Others have been identified in Tavares (538, 16 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 14 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (351), Groveland (294), Mount Dora (270), Mascotte (149), Minneola (116), Sorrento (108), Montverde (78), Umatilla (77), Grand Island (39), Howey-in-the-Hills (32), Astor (23), Astatula (23), Yalaha (18), Altoona (17), Paisley (13), Okahumpka (11), Ferndale (4) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County now has 3,581 cases – an increase of 155 – among 1,547 men, 2,001 women, nine non-residents and 24 people listed as unknown. There have been 50 deaths and 333 people treated at area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 2,691 – have been reported in Ocala, which gained an additional 143 patients overnight. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (123), Citra (49), Silver Springs (46), Reddick (46), Ocklawaha (40), Weirsdale (25), Anthony (21), Fort McCoy (11), Orange Lake (7), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Lowell (3), Sparr (2) and Morriston (1). A total of 209 cases have been identified among inmates at the Marion County Jail and 179 cases have been reported among inmates (158) and staff members (21) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 432,747 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 8,892 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 427,698 are residents. There have been 6,049 deaths and 24,332 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 78 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 268 people requiring hospital care.