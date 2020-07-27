2 COVID-19 deaths and 136 cases reported at Villages-area long-term care centers

Two local residents have died of COVID-19 at two long-term care centers and 136 people have tested positive for the deadly virus at 14 different assisted living facilities and nursing homes in and around The Villages.

That’s according to reports released Monday by the Florida Department of Health. The reports don’t specify the dates the deaths took place nor when the residents and staff members tested positive. But they show a clear snapshot of the increases of COVID-19 taking place in long-term care facilities across the tri-county area – a trend that’s also happening across the Sunshine State.

The deaths took place at Serenades in The Villages, located 2450 Parr Dr., and Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood. The dates of those fatalities aren’t specified in the report, which is updated on a weekly basis.

The positive COVID-19 results were broken down as 47 residents, 24 residents who transferred out of the care centers and 65 employees, the report shows.

The most cases – 48 – were reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, at 630 Griffin Ave., where 18 residents, 10 residents who transferred out and 20 employees have tested positive. Cypress Care Center also reported 38 cases – 16 residents, six residents who transferred out and 16 employees.

The other facilities located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown that were listed in the report, as well as the number of residents and employees who have tested positive, include:

Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (one resident, one resident who transferred out of the facility and three employees);

Freedom Pointe Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1700 El Camino Real (one employee);

Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident who transferred out);

Mission Oaks, 10780 U.S. 301 in Oxford (two employees).

Serenades in The Villages, 2450 Parr Dr. (one resident who transferred out and one employee);

Sumter Place in The Villages, 1550 Killingsworth Way (two employees);

Trinity Springs 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford (10 residents, two residents who transferred out and 14 employees);

Atria Lady Lake, 930 County Road 466 (one employee);

The Springs of Lady Lake Assisted Living, 620 Griffin Ave. (one employee);

Village Veranda at Lady Lake, 955 S. Hwy. 27/441 (two residents, two residents who transferred out and two employees);

The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages, 16529 S.E. 86th Belle Meade Cir. (one employee); and

Summerfield Suites, 17421 S.E. 109th Terrace Rd. (one employee).

All told, 17,800 residents and employees in 1,524 facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 across Florida. Those are broken down as 6,036 residents, 4,770 residents who transferred out and 6,994 employees, Florida Department of Health records show.