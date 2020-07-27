To the Editor:

As I watch stores near my home with employees getting infected with Coronavirus and Villagers not being careful, I see the governor doing nothing. The number of new cases has not just risen, but more than doubled what it was before Phase II of reopening. Tests are taking more than a week to create results and that disallows contact tracing.

I realize that DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump, but he needs to take care of his state rather than being a puppet. If the state of Florida does not shut down again immediately there will be thousands of new deaths and very few Floridians without the virus.

Troy Iuliucci

Village of Belle Aire