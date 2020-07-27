type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As I watch stores near my home with employees getting infected with Coronavirus and Villagers not being careful, I see the governor doing nothing. The number of new cases has not just risen, but more than doubled what it was before Phase II of reopening. Tests are taking more than a week to create results and that disallows contact tracing.
I realize that DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump, but he needs to take care of his state rather than being a puppet. If the state of Florida does not shut down again immediately there will be thousands of new deaths and very few Floridians without the virus.

Troy Iuliucci
Village of Belle Aire

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Thoughts about wearing masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Club Hills resident dives into the divisive topic of masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Taking a knee is not an option!

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends taking a knee is not an option!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I’m tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he’s tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What has made COVID-19 so deadly?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders what’s different in the United States with this public health emergency. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to show leadership

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Floridians need leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What did you expect when you bought home near Florida Turnpike?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident questions a Village of Monarch Grove resident who is complaining about noise at his home from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

DeSantis did the right thing

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has praise for the actions taken by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter School Board to decide on tax hike amid COVID-19 challenges

The Sumter County School Board will decide Tuesday on a tax increase for residents.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisors gird for battle over money for PWAC

Community Development District 7 supervisors are girding for battle over money for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Osprey Near Palmer Legends Country Club

This osprey was spotted in a tree near Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Over Hogeye Pathway

Check out this sandhill crane flying over Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Camouflaged Alligator Near Retention Pond

Check out this camouflaged alligator spotted near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan serving time behind bars

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan and David Lee Roth is serving time behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Albert Einstein’s brilliant life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the life, and death, of Albert Einstein who was arguably the most famous and brilliant physicist of all time.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

12 more tri-county residents dead of Coronavirus

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 12 more local residents – 10 of whom lived in Lake County.
Read more
News

Sumter School Board to decide on tax hike amid COVID-19 challenges

The Sumter County School Board will decide Tuesday on a tax increase for residents.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisors gird for battle over money for PWAC

Community Development District 7 supervisors are girding for battle over money for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thoughts about wearing masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Club Hills resident dives into the divisive topic of masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Taking a knee is not an option!

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends taking a knee is not an option!
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan serving time behind bars

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan and David Lee Roth is serving time behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
Crime

Ex-girlfriend who paid unwanted visit to Villager won’t be prosecuted

An ex-girlfriend who paid an unwanted visit to the home of a Villager is getting her bond money back as a result of the prosecutor’s office dropping the case.
Read more
Crime

12-year-old taken into custody after violent threats to court-appointed guardian

A 12-year-old was taken into custody after making violent threats to a court-appointed guardian and her family.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,934FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,562FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
91.1 ° F
92 °
89.6 °
59 %
1.3mph
1 %
Mon
90 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
94 °
Fri
91 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment