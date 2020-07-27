DUI suspect arrested in parking lot at Cody’s at Brownwood

A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

Duane Arthur Florack, 68, of Orange Park, was at the wheel of a black Toyota Camry with Georgia plates at about 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was attempting to drive out of a parking space at the restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When Florack got out of the vehicle, the officer detected “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Mr. Florack’s person.”

Florack admitted he had consumed “five to six alcoholic beverages.” He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.