Helen T. McClinton (Zerbarini), 94 of The Villages, FL and formerly of Long Island, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2020.

Helen was born on February 25, 1926 in Bayside, NY to Helen W. and Charles F. Zerbarini. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband William F. McClinton, her cherished sister Carol A. Lindsay, and her step daughter Mary Alvarez. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Basile (Larry); her grandsons Adam and John William, stepson Joseph McClinton (Penny) and step grandchildren; Michelle, Owen, Kyle, and Molly. Helen is also survived by her loving nieces Jody and Susie.

Helen, as a child, worked as a model and Broadway actress. She attended the Professional Children’s School in New York City. Helen was a skilled and creative crafter. She was also an excellent tap dancer.

Helen was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where she will join her husband Bill for eternity.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.