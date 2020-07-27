Intoxicated woman jailed after kicking her husband out of bed

An intoxicated woman was jailed after kicking her husband out of bed at their home in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

Officers were called shortly before 10 p.m. Friday to the apartment complex on Teague Trail where 55-year-old Deborah Isherwood had been arguing with her husband, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Isherwood’s husband told police that his wife had become “violent with him.”

Officers encouraged Isherwood to go back to bed and go to sleep, but she was “very belligerent and intoxicated.”

The couple attempted to go back to bed, but she kicked her husband in the stomach. In fact she kicked him so hard that he was “knocked out of bed,” the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Isherwood had previously been arrested in 2016 after allegedly threatening her husband with a butcher knife. She also threatened to jump from their third-floor balcony. The prosecutor’s office opted not to pursue the case.

In 2017, her husband was arrested and she was hospitalized after a battle over a bottle of Bacardi rum.