John Simone, 79, of The Villages FL departed this life on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 8:05 AM.

John and his wife Karen Lee moved from NJ part time to The Villages in 2009 and full time in 2013. John was born in Franklin, NJ June 1, 1941 to Edith and Stephen Simone. He was an outstanding athlete at Morristown HS and enlisted in the US Army at age 17. He then became a paratrooper with the 82 Airborne Special Forces where he received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star in combat. After the military John owned a Kitchen and Bath design and installation shop and showroom.

John is survived by his wife Karen (Murray) Lee; daughters Linda Lynette Pierson of NJ, Jacqueline Sue Szajko of TN and Stepdaughters, Laurie Van der Bogart, Michele Lee, Jeanine Lee, Bonnie Lee and twelve (12) grandchildren all in NJ.

Due to health and safety concerns no public service will be held. There will be a private family service held at a later date. Family requests no flowers