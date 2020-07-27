Kathy Ann Gray

Kathy Ann (Fowler) Gray 72, of The Villages, Florida went to be with Jesus on July 19, 2020.

Kathy was born on January 8, 1948. She spent her childhood in Richfield Minnesota and graduated from Richfield high School in 1966. Kathy and her Husband (Tim) were married on July 22, 1967 and spent almost 53 years together. They lived most of their married lives in Eagan Minnesota. She had a strong faith in god and became an active member of Oak Hill Christian Church in Eagan Minnesota. On Sunday mornings Kathy and her husband often served as greeters at the church. Kathy worked in the clerical unit of the Egan Police Department in Minnesota and retired in 2010 after 25 years of service.

In 2012 they purchased a home in The Villages Florida and were “snowbirds” until September 2018 when they became full-time residents.