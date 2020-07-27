type here...
Home Obituaries

Kathy Ann Gray

Staff Report

Kathy Gray

Kathy Ann (Fowler) Gray 72, of The Villages, Florida went to be with Jesus on July 19, 2020.

Kathy was born on January 8, 1948. She spent her childhood in Richfield Minnesota and graduated from Richfield high School in 1966. Kathy and her Husband (Tim) were married on July 22, 1967 and spent almost 53 years together. They lived most of their married lives in Eagan Minnesota. She had a strong faith in god and became an active member of Oak Hill Christian Church in Eagan Minnesota. On Sunday mornings Kathy and her husband often served as greeters at the church. Kathy worked in the clerical unit of the Egan Police Department in Minnesota and retired in 2010 after 25 years of service.

In 2012 they purchased a home in The Villages Florida and were “snowbirds” until September 2018 when they became full-time residents.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Helen T. McClinton

Helen McClinton was a skilled and creative crafter. She was also an excellent tap dancer.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph William Peterson Sr.

Joe Peterson loved Florida and as an avid golfer he would always enjoy the sunshine and looked forward to everyday, telling his whole family that it was always a beautiful day in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

John Simone

John Simone was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Special Forces where he received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star in combat.
Read more
Obituaries

James Edward Langton

Jim Langton was a member and an officer of the Irish American Club for 25 years, ran the Thursday Afternoon Bowling League for 12 years and belonged to the Winifred Men’s Club and Golf Group. 
Read more
Obituaries

Gordon James Rhyner

Gordon Rhyner worked as a salesman for the Soo Line Railroad for 37 years prior to retiring.
Read more
Obituaries

Rodney Eugene Rickabaugh

Rodney Rickabaugh enjoyed playing softball with The Villages’ Division 3 and Division 4 Recreation Leagues. He was also an avid basketball, billiards, and ping pong player.
Read more
Obituaries

Nancy Dee Bryant

When she retired to The Villages, Nancy Dee Bryant loved the women’s golf league, playing bridge with her friends, and she was always enjoying a good book.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter School Board to decide on tax hike amid COVID-19 challenges

The Sumter County School Board will decide Tuesday on a tax increase for residents.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisors gird for battle over money for PWAC

Community Development District 7 supervisors are girding for battle over money for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Osprey Near Palmer Legends Country Club

This osprey was spotted in a tree near Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Over Hogeye Pathway

Check out this sandhill crane flying over Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Camouflaged Alligator Near Retention Pond

Check out this camouflaged alligator spotted near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan serving time behind bars

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan and David Lee Roth is serving time behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Albert Einstein’s brilliant life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the life, and death, of Albert Einstein who was arguably the most famous and brilliant physicist of all time.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

12 more tri-county residents dead of Coronavirus

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 12 more local residents – 10 of whom lived in Lake County.
Read more
News

Sumter School Board to decide on tax hike amid COVID-19 challenges

The Sumter County School Board will decide Tuesday on a tax increase for residents.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisors gird for battle over money for PWAC

Community Development District 7 supervisors are girding for battle over money for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thoughts about wearing masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Club Hills resident dives into the divisive topic of masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Taking a knee is not an option!

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends taking a knee is not an option!
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan serving time behind bars

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan and David Lee Roth is serving time behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
Crime

Ex-girlfriend who paid unwanted visit to Villager won’t be prosecuted

An ex-girlfriend who paid an unwanted visit to the home of a Villager is getting her bond money back as a result of the prosecutor’s office dropping the case.
Read more
Crime

12-year-old taken into custody after violent threats to court-appointed guardian

A 12-year-old was taken into custody after making violent threats to a court-appointed guardian and her family.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,935FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,560FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
91.1 ° F
92 °
89.6 °
59 %
1.3mph
1 %
Mon
90 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
94 °
Fri
91 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment