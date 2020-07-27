Lady Lake to spend $25,000 in search for next town manager

The Lady Lake Commission agreed Monday to spend $25,000 in a search for its next town manager.

Four commissioners – Ruth Kussard, Jim Richards, Tony Holden and Paul Hannan – met in a workshop session to discuss the next steps to replace Town Manager Kris Kollgaard, who announced earlier this year she would be stepping down from the job after more than a decade at the helm. Mayor Richards and Hannan appeared via videoconference. Kussard served as acting mayor as Richards is convalescing at a local rehabilitation center and could not physically preside at the meeting. Commissioner Dan Vincent was absent.

The commission has elected to turn to the Range Riders, retired city and county managers with lengthy experience who offer their advice in such transitions. The Range Rider advising them Monday suggested the commission enter into an agreement to hire a search firm. The search firm will develop a profile for candidates, handle any advertising and conduct screening and background checks. The firm will review all applications before winnowing down the list of finalists.

Commissioners have agreed to a salary range of $100,000 to $130,000 for the next town manager.

Monday’s discussion indicated the process would likely take about four months.