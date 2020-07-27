Oxford woman arrested after brawl with live-in fiance over television

An Oxford woman was arrested after a brawl with her live-in fiance over a television.

Lauren Ashley Switzer, 29, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of battery after an altercation at their home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Switzer had asked the man to help with their children, but he did not respond “quickly” enough, the report said. Switzer began to strike him in the face and body.

Due to the argument, Switzer asked the man to sleep in another room. He grabbed a television to take in the other room with him. The television belonged to Switzer, so she shoved the man and told him to put it down.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.