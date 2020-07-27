Sex offender who lived in Villages jailed after brawl at local restaurant

A sex offender who previously lived in The Villages was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and her son at a local restaurant.

Law enforcement was called shortly before midnight Saturday to Legends Cafe on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park where the fight broke out.

A woman said 47-year-old David Harrison struck her juvenile son after they paid their bill and were walking out of the restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

“She confronted Harrison and pushed him in the chest while yelling at him to not touch her son,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Harrison then punched her in the jaw. When police arrived, “the entire restaurant” had joined in the altercation.

Harrison, who has been living in Leesburg, was arrested on two counts of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $20,000 bond.

Harrison had been arrested in a New Year’s Day 2015 attack on a law enforcement officer at The Villages Regional Hospital. Harrison, who was tasered in the incident, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Harrison was living in The Villages when he was arrested in 2018 for violating the terms of his release from prison.

He had been convicted in 1997 in Sumter County on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child under the age of 16. He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2005 in Lake County and 2007 in Marion County.