Summerfield man jailed without bond after arrest at Circle K in Oxford

A Summerfield man was jailed without bond after he was arrested at a Circle K service station in Oxford.

Albert Joe Landgren Jr., 24, on Saturday afternoon had been a passenger in a gray pickup that was pulled over to the side of the road on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The pickup was pulled over at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472 for a “severely” cracked windshield.

A check revealed Landgren was wanted on a Marion County warrant. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.