To the Editor:

Those of us who served our country know one thing, when you walk by an American flag or an American flag passes by, you remove your hat, place it over your heart or make a hand salute if you are a Veteran.

Taking a knee is not an option!

This is done out of respect for those who live and died under this wonderful banner – no other reason – respect! If you cannot respect the symbol of this great nation and all that it represents you are not worthy of U.S. citizenship.

You have the right to free speech but not the right to disrespect the American flag. No flag is more important or significant in the fight for freedom throughout the world. We have flown it in our fight for freedom, we have flown it in our fight to keep our nation free of slavery, we have flown it to protect those who cannot protect themselves in two World Wars and countless others. History speaks for itself and no fool should be able to desecrate our flag without consequences.

I urge all Americans, regardless of political leanings to stand up and voice your opinion. What other flag represents freedom and liberty more than the flag of the United States of America?

As a U.S. Army veteran who served at Arlington National Cemetery in “The Old Guard”, I submit there is no greater symbol, no greater evidence of sacrifice for others than the American Flag. When I repeat the Pledge of Allegiance – I mean it! I will not watch MLB, NFL, soccer or any other sport where players take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem in honor of our flag. Golf is my new sport even though I do not play. My two cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez