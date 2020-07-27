type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Thoughts about wearing masks

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Wearing a mask has been proven, statistically, by use or non-use in the US States and other countries, to be a deterrent to the spread of COVID-19. No need for “hate mail,” I’m just restating what has actually occurred and been reported by scientists and doctors worldwide. For the U.S., Dr. Fauci, is arguably a reliable non-partisan source. And, our president is on-board with this as well, he said: “wear a mask”. It protects BOTH the person wearing a mask and people in the near vicinity of that person. (Wearing masks, ‘physical distancing’ and hand-washing will reduce the spread of COVID-19 significantly, Fauci, et al.  Further, in my opinion, there is no need to be ‘Socially Distant’, that is, sadly, a misnomer. In fact, being ‘Socially Distant’ is harmful to people. So call/email/text/facetime, etc., your relatives and friends frequently – that is being ‘Social and Close’ and it is good for both you and the person you reach out too.)
However, I digress, yes those masks. There is a huge amount of common sense that can be applied here.
First some facts:
1) the mask needs to to be worn correctly – that means: no gaps and certainly not below the nose;
2) the mask should be treated very carefully – treat it at all times as if the virus is on it; that’s the purpose for it – the virus would be on the outer material. The virus is not a termite, it will not bore through the mask – with high probability it will be on the outer fabric with exceptions of course – there are no absolutes here;
3) carefully remove the mask by the loops and then place it in a plastic bag and close the bag. Leave it in your car or outside. With our 100 degree plus temperatures, the temperature in a bag will be higher, especially in a closed car. (Now, I’m not saying a very high temperature will kill the virus, but it just may help with its demise vs. being in a pocket or on a kitchen table.);
4) sensibly decide where to wear it – all publicly enclosed buildings with AC recirculating the air is a good start;
5) you probably do not need to wear it driving your car or golf cart – unless you think the inside of your car or golf cart is festering with the virus? Then, may as well wear it in the house as well as the virus from  your car/golf cart is also covering your clothes…this thinking quickly degenerates and the whole  becomes unmanageable.
You can decide for yourself the risk/reward in deciding to go to a bar or restaurant. They are known to be higher risk places where wearing a mask is rather impractical. Fauci, yes him again, but he’s been “our guy” since 1984: “I would not go into a restaurant.”Have I been to a restaurant/bar since reopening: Yes. However, that activity has unfortunately been scaled back as the spread increases and Florida becomes the number one “hot spot” (re: common sense); and
6) last, and perhaps the most subjective, do you need to wear it outside? For myself, staying about six feet from other people and with a constant breeze of 3-6 mph (a lot of times higher), the virus will be blown away before it gets to you. Blown where? Somewhere…  This is the reason for there is a  recommendation to wear a mask when outside (around people). Do I wear a mask when walking around Paradise Park, well no, that’s my decision and the risk I am willing to take given there is always some level of a breeze. But then again, it’s Paradise – lol. With that, I’ll end this letter. But not without wishing you all the best in health and happiness.

R. John Larson
Village of Country Club Club Hills

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Taking a knee is not an option!

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends taking a knee is not an option!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I’m tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he’s tired of hearing what a great job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What has made COVID-19 so deadly?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders what’s different in the United States with this public health emergency. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to show leadership

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Floridians need leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What did you expect when you bought home near Florida Turnpike?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident questions a Village of Monarch Grove resident who is complaining about noise at his home from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

DeSantis did the right thing

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has praise for the actions taken by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter School Board to decide on tax hike amid COVID-19 challenges

The Sumter County School Board will decide Tuesday on a tax increase for residents.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisors gird for battle over money for PWAC

Community Development District 7 supervisors are girding for battle over money for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Green Heron With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this green heron that just caught a fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Osprey Near Palmer Legends Country Club

This osprey was spotted in a tree near Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Over Hogeye Pathway

Check out this sandhill crane flying over Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan serving time behind bars

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan and David Lee Roth is serving time behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Albert Einstein’s brilliant life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the life, and death, of Albert Einstein who was arguably the most famous and brilliant physicist of all time.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

12 more tri-county residents dead of Coronavirus

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 12 more local residents – 10 of whom lived in Lake County.
Read more
News

Sumter School Board to decide on tax hike amid COVID-19 challenges

The Sumter County School Board will decide Tuesday on a tax increase for residents.
Read more
News

CDD 7 supervisors gird for battle over money for PWAC

Community Development District 7 supervisors are girding for battle over money for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thoughts about wearing masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Club Hills resident dives into the divisive topic of masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Taking a knee is not an option!

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends taking a knee is not an option!
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who drummed for Gloria Estefan serving time behind bars

A Villager who once drummed for Gloria Estefan and David Lee Roth is serving time behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Read more
Crime

Ex-girlfriend who paid unwanted visit to Villager won’t be prosecuted

An ex-girlfriend who paid an unwanted visit to the home of a Villager is getting her bond money back as a result of the prosecutor’s office dropping the case.
Read more
Crime

12-year-old taken into custody after violent threats to court-appointed guardian

A 12-year-old was taken into custody after making violent threats to a court-appointed guardian and her family.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,935FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,560FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
83.7 ° F
85 °
80.6 °
78 %
2.2mph
40 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
92 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment