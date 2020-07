A Villager couldn’t believe it when he got two holes-in-one in two days at Amberwood Executive Golf Course.

Mark Mishalanie of the Village of Springdale got the first hole-in-one Thursday, July 23 at Hole #1. He got the second hole-in-one Friday morning at Hole #3 at the same course.

“What are the chances?” he asked.

