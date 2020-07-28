The Chula Vista Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed for furniture replacement on Monday, Aug. 3. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Chula Vista Recreation Center at 753-0002.
Chula Vista swimming pool will be getting new furniture
The Chula Vista Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed for furniture replacement on Monday, Aug. 3. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.