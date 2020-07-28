type here...
Home News

Florida shows 652% increase in COVID-19 cases since DeSantis reopened state

Larry D. Croom

Florida has experienced a whopping 652 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen the state less than two months ago.

As of Tuesday morning, 441,977 cases had been identified across the Sunshine State. On June 3 – just 56 days ago – when the governor made the announcement that bars and pubs could reopen at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside, the state was reporting 58,764 COVID-19 cases.

Under Phase Two, bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades and auditoriums also were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. But a portion of that plan was short-lived, as DeSantis reversed his decision on bars and ordered them closed again on June 26 when the state was reporting 122,960 cases. And in The Villages, movie theaters shut their doors on July 5 after being open for just 19 days.

The number of deaths and people hospitalized also are quite different today than when DeSantis decided to reopen the state. On June 3, the state was reporting 2,566 deaths and 10,525 people hospitalized. On Tuesday, those numbers had ballooned to 6,240 deaths and 24,917 people being treated in area hospitals.

In the tri-county area on June 3, there were 39 deaths and 158 people hospitalized. On Tuesday, those numbers had increased to 127 deaths and 696 people requiring some form of hospital care.

On Tuesday, statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health showed that 20 percent of cases across Florida are in the 25-34 age group. Sixteen percent were in both the 35-44 and 45-54 age groups, with 15 percent in the 15-24 category. Only 13 percent are now in the 55-64 age group and seven percent in the 65-74 age group, which shows a distinct trend of younger residents becoming infected with COVID-19 at an alarming rate.

In The Villages, 15 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 380. Another 32 new cases also were reported in the surrounding communities of Leesburg, Belleview, Wildwood, Summerfield, Lady Lake and Fruitland Park. With the addition of cases in Oxford and the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake, a total of 1,492 COVID-19 patients have been identified just outside the boundaries of The Villages.

The breakdown by day of COVID-19 cases across the state, beginning the day after DeSantis’ Phase Two announcement, is as follows:

  • Thursday, June 4: 60,183, increase of 1,419;
  • Friday, June 5: 61,488, increase of 1,305;
  • Saturday, June 6: 62,758, increase of 1,270;
  • Sunday, June 7: 63,938, increase of 1,180;
  • Monday, June 8: 64,904, increase of 966;
  • Tuesday, June 9: 66,000, increase of 1,096;
  • Wednesday, June 10: 67,371, increase of 1,371;
  • Thursday, June 11: 69,069, increase of 1,698;
  • Friday June 12: 70,971, increase of 1,902;
  • Saturday June 13: 73,552, increase of 2,581;
  • Sunday June 14: 75,568, increase of 2,016;
  • Monday June 15: 77,327, increase of 1,759;
  • Tuesday June 16: 80,109, increase of 2,782;
  • Wednesday June 17: 82,719, increase of 2,610;
  • Thursday June 18: 85,926, increase of 3,207;
  • Friday, June 19: 89,748, increases of 3,822;
  • Saturday, June 20: 93,797, increase of 4,049;
  • Sunday, June 21: 97,291, increase of 3,494;
  • Monday, June 22: 100,217, increase of 2,926;
  • Tuesday, June 23: 103,503, increase of 3,286;
  • Wednesday, June 24: 109,014, increased of 5,511;
  • Thursday, June 25: 114,018, increase of 5,004;
  • Friday, June 26: 122,960, increase of 8,942;
  • Saturday, June 27: 132,545, increase of 9,585;
  • Sunday, June 28: 141,075, increase of 8,530;
  • Monday, June 29: 146,341, increase of 5,266;
  • Tuesday, June 30: 152,434, increase of 6,093;
  • Wednesday, July 1: 158,997, increase of 6,563;
  • Thursday, July 2: 169,106, increase of 10,019;
  • Friday, July 3: 178,594, increase of 9,488;
  • Saturday, July 4: 190,052, increase of 11,458;
  • Sunday, July 5: 200,111, increase of 10,059;
  • Monday, July 6: 206,447, increase of 6,336;
  • Tuesday, July 7: 213,794, increase of 7,347;
  • Wednesday, July 8: 223,783, increase of 9,989;
  • Thursday, July 9: 232,718, increase of 8,935;
  • Friday, July 10: 244,151, increase of 11,433;
  • Saturday, July 11: 254,511, increase of 10,360;
  • Sunday, July 12: 269,811, increase of 15,300;
  • Monday, July 13: 282,435, increase of 12,624;
  • Tuesday, July 14: 291,629, increase of 9,194;
  • Wednesday, July 15: 301,810, increase of 10,181;
  • Thursday, July 16: 315,775, increase of 13,965;
  • Friday, July 17: 327,241, increase of 11,466;
  • Saturday, July 18: 337,569, increase of 10,328;
  • Sunday, July 19: 350,047, increase of 12,478;
  • Monday, July 20: 360,899, increase of 10,347; and
  • Tuesday, July 21: 369,834, increase of 9,440.

Related Articles

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
News

Injured motorist flown to trauma center after crash near Village of Fenney

Multiple crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called to a crash recently near the Village of Fenney.
Read more
News

Wildwood tax revenue to rise $7.1 million due to growth of The Villages

Wildwood leaders are holding the line on taxes, but revenue will rise by more than $7 million thanks to the growth of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

An Oakland Hills man was arrested after marijuana was found in his van during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after attack over spoon for his breakfast cereal

A Lady Lake man was jailed after an attack on his lady friend who didn’t give him a spoon for his breakfast cereal.
Read more
Crime

Suspect jailed in theft of garden wagon from elderly Fruitland Park resident

A suspect has been jailed in the theft of a garden wagon from an elderly Fruitland Park resident.
Read more
News

Chula Vista swimming pool will be getting new furniture

The Chula Vista swimming pool will be getting new furniture. That means the pool will be closed one day later this week.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
News

Injured motorist flown to trauma center after crash near Village of Fenney

Multiple crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called to a crash recently near the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Colt Getting Ready For Takeoff

Check out this sandhill crane colt testing its wings in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Green Heron With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this green heron that just caught a fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Osprey Near Palmer Legends Country Club

This osprey was spotted in a tree near Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sheriff Farmer’s endorsement of incumbents for county commission

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Sheriff Farmer’s decision to make endorsements in the Sumter Commission races.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Regis Philbin’s lifestyle changes

Regis Philbin held the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most time spent in front of a television camera. Philbin died last week and late in life he pondered some of his lifestyle choices. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Florida shows 652% increase in COVID-19 cases since DeSantis reopened state

Florida has experienced a whopping 652 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen the state less than two months ago.
Read more
Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
News

Injured motorist flown to trauma center after crash near Village of Fenney

Multiple crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called to a crash recently near the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sheriff Farmer’s endorsement of incumbents for county commission

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Sheriff Farmer’s decision to make endorsements in the Sumter Commission races.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need leaders who will help get COVID-19 under control

A Village of Sanibel resident says Floridians need help getting “this damn virus under control.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can’t we be kind?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says he’s tired of all the bitterness in this country.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

An Oakland Hills man was arrested after marijuana was found in his van during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after attack over spoon for his breakfast cereal

A Lady Lake man was jailed after an attack on his lady friend who didn’t give him a spoon for his breakfast cereal.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,938FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,560FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
heavy intensity rain
79.8 ° F
82 °
77 °
83 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
95 °
Sun
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment