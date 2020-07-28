Injured motorist flown to trauma center after crash near Village of Fenney

Multiple crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called to a crash recently near the Village of Fenney.

Crews responded to the incident at the intersection of Warm Springs Avenue and U.S. 301 last week and when they arrived, they found a jackknifed semi-truck in the middle of the roadway. The tractor-trailer had collided with a small black vehicle, which was demolished during the incident.

Firefighters from The Villages and Sumter County Fire and EMS worked together to extricate the injured occupant from the small vehicle. That driver was transported to an area trauma center by a ShandsCair medical helicopter from UF Health.