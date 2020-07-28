type here...
Lady Lake man jailed after attack over spoon for his breakfast cereal

Meta Minton

Claude Mercier

A Lady Lake man was jailed after an attack on his lady friend who didn’t give him a spoon for his breakfast cereal.

Claude Mercier, 30, was arrested Sunday at his home at 37302 Hobby Way after neighbors called 911, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to find Mercier’s girlfriend “crying hysterically.”

She told deputies that Mercier, with whom she has been in a relationship for nine months, began yelling at her because he could not find a spoon to eat his cereal, the report said.

She took her phone, keys and wallet in an attempt to leave to let him “cool down.” He said he wanted to “talk this out,” but she attempted to leave anyway. He threw the full bowl of cereal at her and stood in front of the door. He then started “slamming” her multiple times on the bed.

When deputies asked Mercier what had happened, he said he was mad that he didn’t have a spoon for his bowl of cereal.

He was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

