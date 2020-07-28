Oakland Hills man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

An Oakland Hills man was arrested after marijuana was found in his van during a traffic stop.

Tanner Logan Stafford, 26, who lives in the Oakland Hills community in Lady Lake, was driving a silver Kia van near his home when he was speeding and failed to stop at a stop bar, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed Stafford’s license was suspended.

A search of the van turned up a pouch which contained about 1 gram of marijuana and a glass pipe.

Stafford was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

He was issued a warning for speeding and the stop bar violation.