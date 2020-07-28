Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.

Samantha Plummer, 31, of Ocala, was arrested Monday afternoon after she showed up to pick up a prescription at the CVS Pharmacy at 860 Avenida Central.

A pharmacist had grown suspicious about a phone-in prescription for an 82-year-old male patient from a Fort Lauderdale physician. The pharmacist called the doctor’s office to verify the prescription and was informed that someone had been using the doctor’s information. The pharmacist also told police that she received a call from the supposed patient claiming “his wife” would be arriving to pick up the prescription, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers responded at 2:40 p.m. Monday when Plummer showed up to pick up the prescription.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene and inventoried. There were multiple wigs found inside the vehicle as well as driver’s licenses from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, and Illinois. There were also two military identification cards. In addition, there was $2,560 in cash as well as bank statements that included Social Security and routing numbers. Alprazolam and Amphetamine pills were also found in the vehicle.

Plummer’s identification was confirmed by a fingerprint.

“However, due to the amount of personal identification information located it is believed that (Plummer) is a flight risk and may assume and utilize another person’s identity to avoid prosecution,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

She was arrested on multiple felony charges of fraud as well as charges of drug possession. She was booked on $15,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Last month, the staff at the same CVS Pharmacy assisted police in the arrest of a Miami man who was suspected of phoning in a bogus prescription.